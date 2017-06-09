Switch suits O'Donnell 09 June 2017





Clare's Shane O'Donnell celebrates his goal against Limerick ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Clare's Shane O'Donnell celebrates his goal against Limerick ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

A switch from the full forward line has rejuvenated Clare's Shane O'Donnell, according to the man himself.

It is hard to argue with the former All-Ireland winner whose two first half goals against Limerick last Sunday went a long way to winning that Munster SHC semi-final contest.

O'Donnell made a name for himself as an orthodox corner forward, but his form had dipped a bit in recent times, although a knee injury didn't help his cause.

However, a move out the field for the his club saw him impress for Eire Og recently under the watchful eye of the Clare management.

“That game was the start of it to be honest,” O'Donnell told the Clare Champion. “I wasn't on the Clare team before that match. Playing in that position has helped me work my way back into the team.

“We have a very potent full-forward line in the club. It was almost that I wasn't adding much to it inside there, so they threw me out centre forward to see what would happen.

“Against Limerick was something along the same lines as the club in that we have an abundance of riches inside in the full forward line. The two boys (McGrath and Shanagher) are amazing, so if you were going to be playing me instead of one of them it would be a waste. I wasn't playing for a while until I got my chance out the field.”