Marathon man Damien breaks his own record 09 June 2017





A hurler-turned-runner smashed his own world record for soloing a sliotar on his hurl in last Sunday's Cork City Marathon by nearly 25 minutes.

Blackrock’s Damien Coleman completed the 26.2 mile run in 4.05,24, easily beating his previous best time of 4.28 in the same event last year, while soloing a sliotar for the entire race.

Well done Damien on a another remarkable feat of endurance!