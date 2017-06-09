Collins: we'll focus on ourselves 09 June 2017





Clare's Podge Collins.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Clare's Podge Collins.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Clare forward Podge Collins has stressed that they won't be looking beyond their own performance ahead of the Munster SHC final.

The Banner will play the winners of Cork v. Waterford in the provincial final and Collins told the Clare Champion that whoever gets through will be tough opposition.

“Either will be tough. We will focus on ourselves. We have to get ourselves right and try and rectify our mistakes,” said Collins.

The former dual star added that they were keen to make up for recent disappointments in the provincial championship.

“The last few years have been disappointing for us in the Munster championship. Munster is competitive and on any given day, any of the five can beat each other. We are delighted to have got a win.”