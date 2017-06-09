Donegal 'template' hasn't changed, says Harte 09 June 2017





Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte insists Donegal haven't been weakened by the raft of retirements they've suffered at the end of last season.

Speaking to the Irish News at last night's press briefing ahead of Sunday week's eagerly-awaited Ulster SFC semi-final, Harte contends that the likes Jamie Brennan and Ciaran Thompson have seamlessly filled the voids left by stalwarts such as Neil Gallagher and Eamon McGee, and are well schooled in Donegal's style of play.

"There's different personnel, but still the same template," he said.

"They have other players who have come in and they play the Donegal way - you would have seen that in underage football with Donegal minors and U21s. They play basically to the same system so they're no strangers to it.

"They will bring an energy and more mobility than some of the people they replaced because a lot of them were people at the end of their career."