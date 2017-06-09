Team news: Kearns names four championship debutants 09 June 2017





Tipperary's Ciaran Kenrick.

Tipperary boss Liam Kearns has named four championship debutants in his starting 15 for tomorrow's Munster semi-final against Cork at Pairc Ui Rinn.

Moyle Rovers duo Ciaran Kenrick and Liam Boland, Golden-Kilfeacle's Shane O'Connell and Liam McGrath from county champions Loughmore-Castleiney will all make their first starts at this level.

Kenrick, comes in between the posts for Evan Comerford who is suspended for 12 weeks following an incident in a club game last month, while his Rovers team-mate Boland starts at centre-forward.

The other two newcomers, O'Connell and McGrath, a first cousin of county senior hurling stars Noel and John, are included at right corner-back and left corner-forward respectively.

Injuries and suspension have hampered the Premier County's preparations for their provincial opener as they aim to repeat the heroics of last season when they beat the Rebels in the championship for the first time since 1944.

Tipperary (Munster SFC v Cork): Ciaran Kenrick; Shane O’Connell, Paddy Codd, Alan Campbell; Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan; Liam Casey, George Hannigan; Josh Keane, Liam Boland, Brian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Liam McGrath.