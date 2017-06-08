Team news: Same again for Monaghan 08 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Monaghan's Conor McManus scores a goal past Fermanagh goalkeeper Thomas Treacy.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke has named an unchanged starting line-up to face neighbours Cavan in Sunday's Ulster Championship clash at Breffni Park.

The same team defeated Fermanagh by nine points in the previous round.

The big news from the team announcement is that Darren Hughes makes his return to the panel after an injury lay off.

Monaghan (Ulster SFC v Cavan): Rory Beggan; Fintan Kelly, Drew Wylie, Ryan Wylie; Colin Walshe, Vinny Corey, Neil Mc Adam; Kieran Hughes, Karl O’Connell; Gavin Doogan, Shane Carey, Dessie Ward; Conor McCarthy, Jack Mc Carron, Conor Mc Manus.

Throw in is at 2pm.