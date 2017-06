Team news: Two debutants for Cavan 08 June 2017





The Cavan team to face fierce rivals Monaghan in Sunday's Ulster Football Championship clash has been named.

Mattie McGleenan has named two debutants, Conor Madden and Niall Clerkin in the starting line-up.

Cavan (Ulster SFC v Monaghan): Raymond Galligan; Padraig Faulkner, Killian Clarke, Niall Murray; James McEnroe, Conor Moynagh, Gerard Smith; Liam Buchanan, Gearoid McKiernan; Cian Mackey, Conor Madden, Martin Reilly; Niall Clerkin, Niall McDermott, Sean Johnston.

Throw in at Breffni Park is 2pm.