Mackey keen to ease relegation pain with extended summer 09 June 2017





Cavan's Cian Mackey attempts to make a block on Ciaran Thompson of Donegal.

by Shane Corrigan



Cian Mackey says the time for dwelling on the National League campaign has come and gone for Cavan as they get set to enter the fray for this year’s championship against Monaghan on Sunday.

The Breffni County’s much-publicised return to Division 1 this season ended with relegation in their final round game against Roscommon 11 weeks ago and since that time the group’s focus has been on an Ulster SFC quarter-final derby, which Monaghan advanced to by virtue of a comfortable nine-point win over Fermanagh on May 20th.

The two counties already met back in February in Castleblayney, where they shared the points after the visitors had a penalty shout turned down in injury-time, but Mackey says that it isn’t something that the group particularly reflects on.

“You could look at a couple of different parts of the league,” he pointed out. “We didn’t turn up against Donegal and got well beat here in Breffni Park and we had a couple of chances to score points against Kerry and didn’t take them either.

“There’s no point in dwelling on what we done in Division 1. We were relegated and relegated for a reason, so we just have to dust ourselves down for next year and hopefully get ourselves straight back up because you want to be playing against the Kerrys and Dublins and Mayos to improve you.

“That’s what our aim for 2018 will be.”

As for this weekend, Monaghan will be making the short trip to Kingspan Breffni Park as 4/7 favourites to record a third championship win over their neighbours in four years, with Mackey having played in the previous two summer defeats.

The Castlerahan playmaker accepts that the Breffni men will be underdogs again come Sunday.

“When you’re going in against Monaghan I don’t think there are too many teams that won’t be underdogs,” he said. “They were third in Division One in the National League and just missed out on a league final by a point or two against Dublin in Clones. They’re one of the top teams in the country, so we wouldn’t be the only ones going in as underdogs against Monaghan.”

He added: “From 1 to 24 they’re all quality footballers and it showed with (Owen) Duffy coming off the bench, kicking three points and getting ‘Man of the Match’ (against Fermanagh).

“It’s no longer a one man show with Monaghan. They kicked 21 points and I think 19 of those were from play, so it shows that they’re doing a lot of things right.

“But we’d be hoping that it’s an overdue win from our perspective (on Sunday). We just have to look at our own game and stick to our plan and hopefully the plan is good enough to get over Monaghan, but it will be tough task come the 11th.”