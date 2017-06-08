'For God's sake, go and have a cut' 08 June 2017





Tipperary's Brian Fox celebrates scoring a goal against Cork in the 2016 Munster SFC semi-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Tipperary's Brian Fox celebrates scoring a goal against Cork in the 2016 Munster SFC semi-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Cork’s leaders will need to step up to the plate on Saturday night if they are to avoid back-to-back championship defeats to Tipperary, according to two-time All-Ireland winner Colman Corrigan.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Corrigan has urged the Rebels to “throw off the shackles” at Pairc Ui Rinn and not be afraid to make mistakes in going forward against the Premier men.

Peader Healy will be without the suspended Alan O’Connor this weekend, while Aidan Walsh and Eoin Cadogan are both rated as very doubtful, and Corrigan feels their absence could provide the opportunities for others to impress.

“They need leaders on Saturday night, not alone the lads who have been there a while such as Donncha O’Connor, Paul Kerrigan, and Alan O’Connor; they need the younger fellas to stand up too. They need to throw caution to the wind,” he said.

“Certainly, looking at this team, every single one of them is afraid to make a mistake. They are like rabbits caught in headlights. They are afraid to move the ball forward, they are afraid to kick it. As a result, when they receive the ball, they pass it backward. I don’t think that is a game-plan. That has to be a lack of confidence.

“But when you are young and exuberant, for God’s sake, go and have a cut. If you make a mistake, so what? They need to stop being afraid of making mistakes. Go and take the game to Tipperary. I’ve gone to see them many times and I am scratching my head and tearing my hair out. I know there are footballers on this team that can play football if the shackles are thrown off.

“There is always one game that can ignite the season. They must play with abandon.”