Rushe backs hurling championship restructure 08 June 2017





Dublin's Liam Rushe being interviewed.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Liam Rushe being interviewed.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Dublin’s Liam Rushe has welcomed proposals for a new All-Ireland senior hurling championship structure next year.

The proposal was published on Tuesday afternoon and recommends a revamp of the competition which would see two provincial championships and a provincial qualifier group, consisting of five teams each being played off on a Round Robin basis.

“Anything where you get more hurling matches in the spring and summer is a progressive step,” Rushe told GAA.ie

“I’d welcome it. Like I mean, one of the reasons that there’s such a big gap between matches is the whole replays.

“I think it should always be extra-time and you should get a load of more subs. Go to extra-time and get five more subs. Managers are always talking about ‘ah it’s all about the depth of the panel, it’s all about the squad.’ Look, you’ll make them put their money where their mouth is then, wouldn’t you?

“I just think that that’s a massive issue that really needs to be addressed that you’re going around with three or five week breaks. More games in the summer, definitely that’s the way to go.”