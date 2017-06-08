O'Brien: Clare won't go defensive 08 June 2017





Clare selector David O’Brien has vowed that they will not be taking a defensive approach in Sunday’s Munster SFC semi-final against Kerry.

Colm Collins’ side suffered back-to-back heavy defeats to the Kingdom in last summer’s championship, with early goals from Colm Cooper and Stephen O’Brien all but killing off the Banner men’s hopes after six minutes of the corresponding fixture last year.

However, the losses of last year have not influenced the team to set-up in a negative way, according to Collins’ right hand man.

“We are not built that way. We are more of an attacking team. It might sound naive but it has worked for us,” O’Brien told the Irish Examiner.

“If we went out to try and contain Kerry, we mightn’t be very good at it and it would absolutely go against all the progress we have made in previous years in terms of trying to play football.

“You might stay in it for 50 minutes, but if you’re not interested in winning a game, you are not going to win it.”