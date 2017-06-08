Leinster football in a good place - Rock 08 June 2017





Dublin forward Dean Rock believes that Leinster football is in a healthy state, going on evidence from this past weekend.

25/1 underdogs Carlow produced a battling performance against the Dubs last Saturday, while semi-final opponents Meath and Kildare both put up impressive tallies against Louth and Laois, respectively on Sunday.

Rock feels that Leinster sides competing in all four divisional finals in the National League bodes well for what he feels will be a “really competitive” provincial championship:

"I think Leinster football is in a good place at the minute, out of the National League finals this year five of the eight teams were from Leinster, which just highlights the strength of Leinster football", said Rock.

"People would have perceived Leinster football as being quite weak - but you see the performance Carlow put up at the weekend, you see Kildare and Meath playing well, and Westmeath now as well.

"I think it's going to be really competitive."

On the 12-point win over Carlow last weekend, the Dubs’ marksman added: "Obviously it wasn't a complete performance by us. We've lots to improve on. (Carlow) performed very well, they frustrated us for long periods of the game.”