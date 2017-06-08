Team news: Mayo make one change
08 June 2017
Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan with Jason Doherty of Mayo.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.
Mayo boss Stephen Rochford has opted for one change to his side for Sunday’s crunch Connacht SFC semi-final against Galway in Salthill.
Jason Doherty comes into the team at left half-forward for the injured Conor O’Shea in a game which will see Andy Moran making his 150th appearance in a Mayo jersey, having made his debut against New York in 2004.
Elsewhere, Seamus O’Shea and Tom Parsons continue their partnership at centre-field from last month’s win over Sligo while captain Cillian O’Connor again leads attack from full-forward.
Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is at 4pm
Mayo (Connacht SFC v Galway): David Clarke; Chris Barrett, Ger Cafferkey, Keith Higgins; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan; Seamus O'Shea, Tom Parsons; Fergal Boland, Diarmuid O'Connor, Jason Doherty; Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O'Connor, Andy Moran.