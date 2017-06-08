Team news: Mayo make one change 08 June 2017





Dublin's Cian O'Sullivan with Jason Doherty of Mayo.

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford has opted for one change to his side for Sunday’s crunch Connacht SFC semi-final against Galway in Salthill.

Jason Doherty comes into the team at left half-forward for the injured Conor O’Shea in a game which will see Andy Moran making his 150th appearance in a Mayo jersey, having made his debut against New York in 2004.

Elsewhere, Seamus O’Shea and Tom Parsons continue their partnership at centre-field from last month’s win over Sligo while captain Cillian O’Connor again leads attack from full-forward.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium is at 4pm

Mayo (Connacht SFC v Galway): David Clarke; Chris Barrett, Ger Cafferkey, Keith Higgins; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan; Seamus O'Shea, Tom Parsons; Fergal Boland, Diarmuid O'Connor, Jason Doherty; Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O'Connor, Andy Moran.