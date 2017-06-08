Murphy confirms fitness ahead of Tyrone showdown 08 June 2017





Donegal's Michael Murphy and Niall McInerney of Roscommon.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Donegal's Michael Murphy and Niall McInerney of Roscommon.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Donegal captain Michael Murphy says he’s 100 per cent fit for Sunday week’s Ulster SFC semi-final against Tyrone.

There had been concerns that the Tir Chonaill full-forward could miss the clash with the Red Hands after hobbling off with a knee injury in an All County League clash between Glenswilly and Gaoth Dobhair two weeks ago.

The same game also saw full-back Neil McGee withdrawn with a back injury, but it has since been confirmed that both men are back in training and Murphy confirmed this week that he’s fully fit for the June 18th showdown in Clones.

“I got a bang there two Sundays ago now, it was just a scare,” he told GAA.ie.

“We played a load of league games this year. I got a bang on the inside of the knee against Gweedore.

“I thought the worst at the time like anybody tends to do, but it was more of an impact than anything twisted or instability there. I got that out of the way fairly quickly and it’s full-go now for the Tyrone game.”