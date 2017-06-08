O'Connor out for Rebels after having ban upheld 08 June 2017





Cork's Alan O'Connor reacts after being sent off during his side's Munster SFC quarter-final clash against Waterford at Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

Cork will be without Alan O’Connor for Saturday’s clash against Tipperary after the Central Hearings Committee rejected his appeal against a one-match ban last night.

The Rebels’ midfielder was issued a straight red card by referee Rory Hickey for a high challenge on Waterford’s Brian Looby during the latter stages of Cork’s one-point victory over the Deise two weeks ago at Fraher Field.

The 32-year-old’s loss for the Munster SFC semi-final meeting with Tipp leaves Leesiders boss Peader Healy even more short-handed for this weekend, with both Aidan Walsh and Eoin Cadogan both believed to be very doubtful for the game at Pairc Ui Rinn.