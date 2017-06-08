Wee County need "to get stuck in" 08 June 2017





Louth's Eoin O'Connor and Donal Keogan of Meath Louth's Eoin O'Connor and Donal Keogan of Meath

Eoin O'Connor knows another sub-par performance will put an end to Louth's season.

The Reds failed to find their best form against Meath last weekend and now face into a do-or-die Qualifier against Longford in Drogheda on Saturday week.

"We would have loved to beat Meath but it's not all over with the Qualifiers coming up," the St Patrick's attacker told The Dundalk Democrat. "We're going to have to have a long, hard look at ourselves, though, myself included.

"We weren't good enough. I thought we learned from the mistakes we made against Wicklow but that [performance against Meath] wasn't good enough and it won't be good enough the next day, either.

"We'll have to get stuck in before the next game because there's plenty of work to be done."