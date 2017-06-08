Williams hopes Louth can regroup 08 June 2017





Anthony Williams admits it'll be difficult for Louth to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Meath.

The Wee County travelled to Parnell Park full of hope on Sunday but were dealt a footballing lesson by the Royals, who roared to a 0-27 to 3-9 success. They will now host Longford in a first-round Qualifier on Saturday week:

"Any losing dressing-room is horrible but the championship always seems to be a lot worse," Dreadnots clubman Williams told The Argus. "We'll pick it up but the way the whole competition is set up isn't great.

"You have such a long run-in from the league to the championship and then a couple of weeks between games. Losing in Leinster de-motivates a lot of lads, but you have to pick yourself up and get back at it.

"If you look at how Tipperary went last year, all you can do is try to string a few wins together and do your best. Hopefully we can emulate them."