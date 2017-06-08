Lynn in doubt for Waterford trip 08 June 2017





Tyrone's Frank Burns with Derry's Enda Lynn during the Ulster SFC game at Celtic Park Tyrone's Frank Burns with Derry's Enda Lynn during the Ulster SFC game at Celtic Park

Derry may have to plan for their All-Ireland SFC qualifier trip to Waterford without team captain Enda Lynn.

The Oak Leaf forward suffered a hamstring injury during Greenlough's clash with Claudy last weekend and had to be withdrawn after just two minutes, leaving him a doubt for manager Damian Barton as they face a potential banana-skin against the Deise men on Saturday week.

Emmett McGuckin also sat out Magherafelt's clash with Slaughtneil at the weekend, having picked up a knock in the Ulster SFC quarter-final defeat to Tyrone.

On the plus side, ace forward James Kielt is eligible for the game in Dungarvan after serving a one match ban and Neil Forester recently returned from a hip injury to line out with his native Steelstown, having missed out on the loss to the Red Hands.