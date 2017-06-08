Rochford not keen on another Qualifier trek 08 June 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo selector Peter Burke and manager Stephen Rochford.©INPHO/James Crombie.

by Daragh Small

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford says he is keen to taste provincial success for the first time after last season’s trek through the back door.

Mayo were picked apart by Galway at MacHale Park in Castlebar last year as the Tribesmen clinched victory on the way to a first provincial title since 2008 when they beat Roscommon in the final.

Meanwhile Mayo went through the qualifiers and ended up in an All-Ireland final, where they took Dublin to a replay before losing 1-15 to 1-14.

But former Corofin manager Rochford says last year’s reversal against Galway has not damaged the Mayo players’ psyche and they will hope to get revenge in Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

“In the immediate aftermath you’re probably looking at it to say what could you have done better,” said Rochford.

“But I don’t think you can stick too long on that when you’ve got a qualifier route to take on, and how things can come quick and fast there.

“You don’t get time to ponder or reflect too deeply on it. It may have given you a little bit of a shake, but it wasn’t a big knock. This will be about the 2017 season.

“My only experience is the back-door. Our focus is going through the front door and that’s the door that lies in front of us in Pearse Stadium at the moment.”

Galway have been dominant across the age-groups in Connacht recently claiming the last two minor titles, this year’s U-21 crown, the FBD League at senior level, and they were also promoted to the top tier of the NFL.

But their Division 2 league final success over Kildare was only Galway’s first victory in Croke Park since they won the All-Ireland way back in 2001.

Mayo have contested five All-Ireland finals since then and Rochford knows they have the star names to win back Connacht this year.

“Mayo haven’t been at the top table over the last number of years without a number of good top players,” said Rochford.

“We had the Young Player of the Year in Diarmuid O’Connor last year. We had Lee Keegan as Player of the Year. Cillian O’Connor has been Young Player of the Year, Aidan O’Shea has been an All-Star, Colm Boyle.

“We’re quite privileged at the moment that we’re laden with a lot of good footballers. But at the same time, it’s about the here and now.

“It’s about guys putting in performances and what you’ve done in the past doesn’t really count for much on the next performance.”