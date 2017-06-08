Tipp rumours 'ridiculous', says Maher 08 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Tipperary's Padraic Maher and Brendan Maher celebrate.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Padraic Maher has branded rumours of unrest in the Tipperary camp as “ridiculous stuff”.

Speculation mounted on social media after the All-Ireland champions’ shock loss to Cork of a training ground bust-up, with corner-back Cathal Barrett dropped from the panel for disciplinary reasons in the wake of the Rebels defeat.

Speaking to RTE Sport yesterday, Maher stated that the rumours were false to the point where the players were drawing amusement from them.

"There's so many things going around at the moment about stuff in the Tipperary camp," said the All Star wing-back.

"We're focusing on stuff that's actually real and important to us. At the end of the day, we're going to smile and let them all off, because there's no point in us losing energy on things that don't matter and things that didn't really happen."

He added: "I don't know where they're coming out of. When we lose a game, people expect there to be excuses as to why we lost, and not just that we were beaten by a better team on the day.

"We've put it out of our heads because a lot of it is ridiculous stuff. We're concentrating on the road ahead. We want to get back to what we do and that's playing hurling."