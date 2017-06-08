Monaghan in the top four in the country - Johnston 08 June 2017





Monaghan's Ryan Wylie and Kieran Duffy tackle Sean Johnston of Cavan

by Shane Corrigan



Cavan marksman Seanie Johnston reckons Monaghan are one of the top four teams in the country at present.

The Cavan Gaels clubman was speaking ahead of Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final showdown with the Farney men at Cavan GAA’s pre-championship media evening and felt that Malachy O’Rourke’s side had proven their credentials in the spring by coming within a whisker of a Division 1 final berth.

“They are very impressive,” Johnston stated. “They should have been in a league final and they were very unlucky to lose out to Dublin in the last game of the league.

“They finished in third, so if you were looking at that they’re in the top four teams in the country at the minute.

“It’s a step up for us and we have to play very, very well next week to be in with a chance.”

The two sides played out a low-scoring draw in Castleblayney four months ago, with the Breffni men going on to suffer relegation, but is hoping that top flight football will stand to them this summer and doesn’t anticipate much of a margin either way when all’s said and done at Kingpan Breffni Park on Sunday.

“You’d hope that a year of Division 1 football has given us experience and let lads know what it’s like to be playing at the top level,” said the former Blues captain.

“They’ve improved as well (since the last championship meeting in 2015). I think they went on and won the Ulster championship and they’ve maintained Division 1 status the last two years.

“But it’s usually nip and tuck between Cavan and Monaghan – I don’t think there’ll be much in it – I just hope we’ll be on the right side of the result.”

He added: “We got a few good performances (in the league) but then we threw in a few poor performances as well. So, for us, it’s about getting that consistency coming into Sunday and if we can put in a good performance you never know what’ll happen.”