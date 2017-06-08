Connolly scrutinised more than most, says Brogan 08 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Brannigan after he exchanged words during the second half Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Brannigan after he exchanged words during the second half

Alan Brogan feels that former Dublin team mate Diarmuid Connolly is scrutinised more than any player in Ireland.

The former Dublin captain was speaking in light of the St Vincent’s man’s 12-week suspension, which was handed down by the CCCC on Tuesday evening following an apparent push on a linesman in the Dubs’ 12-point win over Carlow last Saturday in Portlaoise.

The ban would see Connolly unavailable to manager Jim Gavin until a potential All-Ireland SFC semi-final in August and Brogan admits he’s surprised to see the 29-year-old still ending up in these kind of situations.

“Yeah, it is strange, you would expect a fella at this stage of his career to be more experienced, to not get involved in situations like that,” he is quoted saying by the Irish Examiner.

“In my own career, I would have been involved in lots of situations early on but as time goes on you just learn to deal with that attention a bit better and obviously Dermot gets lots of attention, from opposition defenders, ‘pulling the tail’ or whatever it was referred to by one pundit, but you would think he would be a little bit smarter at this stage in terms of how he deals with that.

“I’m sure it’s something himself and Jim Gavin, and the management, have discussed because he needs to keep the head a little bit and just start dealing with the situations.

“He is scrutinised more now than probably any other player in Ireland. He should know if he does anything to step out of line, it’s going to be picked up.”

On the incident itself, Brogan added that he didn’t think Connolly pushed linesman Ciaran Brannigan: “I don’t think it was an aggressive gesture towards the linesman. I thought it was more that he was making a point. He was after being involved in a bit of a schemozzle on the sideline with three Carlow lads. He thought it was his line ball and I think he was just pointing that out, rather than anything else. It definitely wasn’t a push. To me, it looked harsh, but, as they say, the rules are the rules.”