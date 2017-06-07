Leinster JFC semi-final: Woods on song as Wee County wallop Wicklow 07 June 2017





©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard. Louth's William Woods.©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard.

Louth will face Meath in the provincial final as a result of this comfortable 2-11 to 0-10 victory over Wicklow at the Gaelic Grounds.

The Wee County’s quarter-final run-out against Longford two weeks ago served them well as they looked the more polished outfit throughout this semi-final, bar a slight lapse in concentration coming towards the midway point in the second half.

William Woods was a constant thorn in the losers’ side, netting in each half and knocking over a succession of tidy points as Ollie McDonnell's well-drilled team sealed a date with Meath - victors over Wexford at Navan tonight - at GAA HQ on Sunday fortnight.

With Woods registering 1-3 and Conal O’Hanlon bagging three points, the winners took a 1-6 to 0-2 lead into the break.

Naomh Fionnbarra ace Woods nipped in and got his hand to Micheal McDonald’s pass to flick to the net in the second minute, giving the hosts a dream start; the confident corner forward followed up quickly with a pointed free. After the Garden County finally got on the board via an Eddie Doyle free from distance in the 20th minute, scores from O’Hanlon and Woods fired the Wee County into a five-point lead.

O’Hanlon’s second made it 1-4 to 0-1 after 23 minutes and a further point apiece from Woods (free) and O’Hanlon assured the hosts of a commanding seven-point interval advantage, with wing back Martin Cullen hitting the losers’ only first-half score from play.

In the opening seconds of the second half, Dean Maguire became the third Louth player to score and Woods slotted a point before netting a superb soccer-style goal to make it 2-8 to 0-3 after 34 minutes. The Garden County rallied with four unanswered points inside the next seven minutes but still trailed by double scores with three-quarters of the game played.

Colm Giggins pointed for the final-bound home side shortly before being substituted and Ciaran Sheridan’s strike ten minutes from the end left nine between the teams, 2-10 to 0-7. O’Hanlon got the winners’ last point and, even though Eddie Doyle landed three consolation points for Wicklow, the hosts easily progressed to a decider derby date.