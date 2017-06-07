Leinster JFC semi-final: Royals power past Model 07 June 2017





Wexford's Peter Devine and Daire Bolger close in on Meath's Kevin Ross during the Leinster JFC semi final at Pairc Tailteann. Wexford's Peter Devine and Daire Bolger close in on Meath's Kevin Ross during the Leinster JFC semi final at Pairc Tailteann.

Meath are through to the 2017 Leinster junior football championship final after beating Wexford by 1-17 to 0-10 in Navan tonight.

Quarter-final conquerors of Kildare a fortnight ago, the Royals will now face neighbours Louth in the decider at GAA HQ on June 25th, the Wee County proving too strong for Wicklow in tonight’s other semi-final.

It was nip and tuck for much of this game and the gap was just two points with 15 minutes left but a strong Meath combination stepped on the gas to register 1-5 without reply in the closing quarter, with Kevin Ross netting confidently from the penalty spot at the death.

The winners led by the odd point from 13 at the end of an evenly-contested opening period. Points from Conor Moriarty and James Conlon - one of two 'Banty's at Pairc Tailteann for this game! - helped the Royals take a 0-6 to 0-4 lead with 20 minutes played, after the sides had been level on four occasions.

Ross had the hosts ahead inside 15 seconds but back came the Model County with a pointed free and one from full forward Sean Ryan before a Daire Rowe brace made it 0-3 to 0-2 to Meath after six minutes.

Sean Kelly equalised and Ryan edged the visitors briefly back in front only for Rowe, Moriarty and Conlon to establish a two-point cushion for the first time. The Slaneysiders landed two of the last three points of the opening period but the Royals carried the slenderest of leads into the break.

It was double scores within ten minutes of the restart as the victors rattled off five without reply to take complete control of proceedings, 0-12 to 0-6, Dan Brennan, Rowe (two frees) and Paddy Kennelly (2) on target.

But the Model County refused to lie down and Paddy Devereux (2) contributed their third and fourth successive points as they closed within two by the three-quarters stage.

However, Kennelly pointed for the Royal County in the 47th minute and substitutes Stephen Coogan and Jason Scully added further scores before Coogan struck a beauty from an acute angle.

In the 59th minute, the outstanding David Toner picked out Scully, who was felled, and Castletown clubman Ross sealed the deal when confidently dispatching the resultant penalty. Toner fired the last score as slick Meath turned their attention to Croke Park on Sunday fortnight.

Meath - Johnny Lynch; Adam Lynch, Luke Moran, Michael Flood; David Toner (0-1), Declan Smyth (0-1), Joe Sweeney; Adam Flanagan, Conor Farrell; Paddy Kennelly (0-3), Ben Brennan (0-1), Conor Moriarty (0-1); James Conlon (0-1), Daire Rowe (C) (0-5 4fs), Kevin Ross (1-1, 1-0 pen). Subs - Kevin Traynor for Smyth (ht), Jason Scully (0-1) for Moriarity (38), Stephen Coogan (0-2) for Conlon (47), Cathal McConnell for Brennan (59).



Wexford - Richard Farrell; Pauric O'Keeffe, Christy Lane, Dillon Redmond; Daire Bolger, Peter Devine, Tiernan Rossiter (C); Paddy Devereux (0-2), Tom Byrne (0-1); Jake Firman (0-1 f), Mark Rossiter (0-1f), Sean Kelly (0-1); James Stafford, Sean Ryan (0-3), Ryan Nolan. Subs - Lee Devereux for Stafford (23), John Roche (0-1) for O'Keeffe (ht), Jason Swords for Bolger (41), Mark Doyle for Redmond (57), Nicky Greene for Farrell (bc 59).

