Kerry GAA locked in a war of words with Sport Ireland anti-doping chief 07 June 2017





Kerry's Brendan O'Sullivan.

Kerry's Brendan O'Sullivan.

The fall-out from Brendan O'Sullivan's failed drug test continues to rumble on as Kerry GAA have hit back at claims made by Sport Ireland's Dr Una May.

In an article published in today's Irish Examiner, Dr May took exception to any suggestions that Sport Ireland was responsible for leaking O'Sullivan's failed test to a national newspaper.

At a press event on Monday, Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice called for an investigation into how details of the case made their way into the media.

He also claimed that the player was informed via a phone call on the morning of May 12, 2016 that he was banned for four years – something which Dr May vehemently denied in today's interview.

In response, Kingdom officials have released the following clarification statement:

“The Kerry County Board and Senior Football manager wish to react to claims of misinformation in today’s Irish Examiner by Dr Una May from Sport Ireland.

“During his press event on Monday June 5th Éamonn Fitzmaurice did not say that Sport Ireland was responsible for the leak of Brendan O’Sullivan’s case. He merely asked where the leak came from and this is still a valid query.

“On May 12th 2016 Brendan O’Sullivan received an email from Sport Ireland at 10:23am to follow up on an earlier phone call from Dr Una May. In this e-mail an attachment detailing his case, signed by Dr Una May, informed him that he was banned for four years until he could prove his innocence;

“3.1 Our records indicate that this would be your first ADRV and therefore pursuant to Article 10.1.1 Sport Ireland shall assert that a period of ineligibility of four (4) years (Article 10.1.1) should be imposed upon you.”

“Depending on Brendan O’Sullivan proving his innocence, the other reduced sanctions and when they apply, are also detailed throughout section 3 on consequences.

“We hope that this finally concludes this protracted process.”