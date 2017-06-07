Odds in Connolly's favour 07 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Brannigan after he exchanged words during the second half Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Brannigan after he exchanged words during the second half

Will Diarmuid Connolly's 12 week suspension arising from the Dublin v Carlow match be rescinded or reduced?

That's a question being posed by a national bookmaker, under the heading: 'Free Dermo', and they obviously believe that it will be which is why they are offering odds of 4/11 on a potential appeal by the Dublin star being successful.

It's 15/8 that any appeal by Connolly will fall on deaf ears.

As things stand, the St Vincent's clubman will be confined to the sidelines up until a possible All-Ireland SFC semi-final fixture.

It is being reported that Dublin officials will let the player decide if he wants to appeal against the three month ban.