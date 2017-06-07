Minors have set the tone for us - Moynagh 07 June 2017





Conor Moynagh after Cavan's promotion-clinching win against Galway

Cavan defender Conor Moynagh believes that the county’s minor victory over Monaghan has been a big benefit ahead of Sunday’s Ulster SFC quarter-final clash between the two counties.

Well-timed goals helped John Brady’s side score an impressive 3-14 to 1-15 win over the young Farney men, having trailed by three at the break, to advance into a Ulster MFC semi-final against Down on June 24th.

Speaking at Cavan’s media evening last Friday at Kingspan Breffni Park, Moynagh, who was a prominent member in the Breffni men’s last provincial minor triumph in 2011, feels the nature of the win has raised spirits in the county ahead of this weekend.

“It’s always good when the minors get off to that kind of start,” the Drumgoon man stated.

“I don’t know if the minors realise how much of an effect they have on the senior team, whether it’s directly through lads being brought straight in or indirectly through bringing up the spirits of the county and bringing up the spirits of us. I know a lot of the lads and myself were in at the game.”

Moynagh was also in attendance in Clones three weeks ago when Malachy O’Rourke’s men dished out a nine-point defeat to Fermanagh in the Ulster SFC preliminary round and branded the home side’s performance as “ruthless”.

“They’re a formidable side. They’re ruthless, they go about their business and they really put Fermanagh to bed,” he said.

“We’d like to think that we learned something from the game and we’re really looking forward to welcoming them here.”

Asked if Cavan are in a better position than two years ago when the sides last met in the championship, the Breffni centre-back stated: “Last year we got promoted from Division 2 and this year we played Division 1 football. Now, fair enough, we got relegated but you could see we learned as the league went on and we started to get better and that will really stand to us.

“Monaghan have proved themselves as a top quality Division 1 team for years now. They went up and they’ve stayed up and they finished third this year.

“So it’s going to be a tough test but we’d like to feel that were within a good shout for it here.”