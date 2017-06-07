Walsh doesn't feel pressure 07 June 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Galway manager Kevin Walsh at the launch of the 2017 Connacht senior football championship at the Connacht GAA Centre, Bekan.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Galway manager Kevin Walsh is adamant that there is less pressure on them to deliver this year than there was last year.

The Tribesmen lifted their first Connacht SFC title since 2008 when defeating Roscommon in last year's decider after a replay and Walsh feels that took away its own pressures.

On Sunday, they enter the Connacht SFC semi-final against Mayo as the defending champions and Walsh believes that they are at ease with that tag.

“Is the pressure as big as last year? It's probably not in certain aspects and then on the other side we are probably expecting a bit more. We have got promotion and we were eyeing that up from a bit out,” said Walsh.

“The Connacht title is the big one. It would be lovely to retain it but things can go against you. You can have a bad day out which we had last year (against Tipperary) and if you do it's how you reset as a team. If you look at last year bar Dublin, ourselves, Kerry and Tyrone were the only teams that lost one game.

“Every other dressingroom got a lash twice. We got lashed once. It's important you develop as a team so that if you do get a hit along the way, if you have higher aspirations you learn how to deal with that.”