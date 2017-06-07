Rochford praise for Tribesmen 07 June 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo selector Peter Burke and manager Stephen Rochford.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford believes that Galway are a side heading in the right direction.

The sides renew their rivalry in the Connacht SFC semi-final at Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Galway are the defending provincial champions while since last year's win, they have added more silverware to their collection.

And Rochford admitted to the Western People that he has been impressed by their progress over the last 12 months or so.

“I think they've shown that steady progression over the last two or three years. Obviously, their under-21s had a fine run in the championship and their minors put on quite a display here a couple of weeks ago,” said Rochford.

“The seniors now are FBD champions, Division 2 champions, Connacht champions – that cabinet is getting fairly packed. So I think we know that it's going to be quite a battle going up into their back garden, but at the same time it's one that we're quietly looking forward too.”