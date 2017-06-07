Connacht sound Interprovincial death knell 07 June 2017





The Connacht team huddle before their Interprovincial SFC semi-final clash against Leinster in 2016.

The future of the Interprovincial hurling and football championships looks uncertain as Connacht have claimed that they will not be fielding teams in either competition in 2018.

Mayo Connacht Council delegate Paddy McNicholas told a meeting of the Mayo County Board that the province will not be entering teams in either the hurling or football competitions reports the Western People.

Even before this decision, the future of the competitions were very much in doubt, but this announcement looks certain to bring an end to the interprovincial series.

The Connacht Council's decision to withdraw is not believed to be a permanent one, but one that may provoke a debate over the direction that the competitions should take.