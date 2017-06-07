Connolly's call if he wants to appeal 07 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly speaks to linesman Ciaran Brannigan.

©INPHO/James Crombie Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly speaks to linesman Ciaran Brannigan.©INPHO/James Crombie

Dublin County Board will leave it up to Diarmuid Connolly to decide if he wants to appeal his proposed 12 week ban.

That is according to The Irish Daily Mirror which is reporting that the four-time All-Ireland winner is expected to take his case to the Central Hearings Committee.

Connolly has three days to lodge an appeal after the Central Competitions Controls Committee hit him with the suspension after finding him guilty of 'minor physical interference' with linesman Ciaran Brannigan in Portlaoise last Saturday evening.