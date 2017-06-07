Compton blow for Rossies 07 June 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Roscommon's Cathal Compton.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Roscommon's injury curse continues to hamper their preparations for the Connacht SFC semi-final clash against Leitrim.

The latest player to find himself on the treatment table is Cathal Compton who damaged his hamstring in the warm up before a recent challenge against Down.

The Strokestown midfielder is definitely out of Sunday week's clash against Leitrim as he joins Ultan Harney, Ciaran Cafferky and Thomas Corcoran on the absent list.

Fergal Lennon, Ian Kilbride and Sean McDermott are also currently injured, but all three are expected to be fit for the provincial semi-final.

Meanwhile, a string of fine performances for his club Strokestown has earned Colin Compton, Cathal's brother, a call up to the county senior squad.