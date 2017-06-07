O'Shea gets senior call-up

07 June 2017

Kerry's Sean O'Shea lifts the Tom Markham Cup.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice has called up last year's All-Ireland winning minor captain Sean O'Shea to the Kerry senior squad.

Club commitments with Kenmare prevented the two-time All-Ireland minor medalist from playing a part in the county's victorious league campaign during the Spring but he has since accepted an invite from Fitzmaurice to join the senior set-up.

The Kingdom are set to make their championship bow against Clare in Cusack Park this Sunday (3.30pm).




