O'Shea gets senior call-up 07 June 2017





Kerry's Sean O'Shea lifts the Tom Markham Cup.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice has called up last year's All-Ireland winning minor captain Sean O'Shea to the Kerry senior squad.

Club commitments with Kenmare prevented the two-time All-Ireland minor medalist from playing a part in the county's victorious league campaign during the Spring but he has since accepted an invite from Fitzmaurice to join the senior set-up.

The Kingdom are set to make their championship bow against Clare in Cusack Park this Sunday (3.30pm).