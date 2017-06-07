Ulster SFC feel to qualifier 07 June 2017





Fermanagh manager Pete McGrath believes that there will be a real Ulster SFC feel to their All-Ireland qualifier clash against Armagh.

For the third time in three years, the Erne County will head to the Athletic Grounds for a championship match.

Both sides are in the last chance saloon and McGrath told the Fermanagh Herald that they have to go for it.

“It's an Ulster team we're playing so it is going to have the feel of an Ulster championship match,” stated McGrath.

“Armagh, like ourselves, will be keen to make up for the disappointment of losing our respective championship matches in Ulster.

“I think it is a situation where both teams are in the same boat. Against Monaghan we put in a very good shift in the first half. We were disappointed in the second, we just couldn't get up to the same intensity.”

He added: “We have already had a few weeks to chew over our defeat. In three weeks time I think what we are going to get is a highly competitive game. It will be more like an Ulster championship match than a qualifier.”