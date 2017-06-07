O'Keeffe ready for Cats' assault 07 June 2017





©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford's Diarmuid O'Keeffe signs autographs.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Wexford defender Diarmuid O'Keeffe is in no doubt that Saturday's Leinster SHC semi-final against Kilkenny will be a totally different game to their league meeting earlier in the year.

In the NHL quarterfinal, Wexford caused a surprise by defeating their neighbours and rivals to advance to the last four.

Many feel that Kilkenny will be gunning for revenge this weekend and that a victory for the black and ambers is a foregone conclusion.

However, O'Keeffe, who acknowledges that they will have to lift their performance even further, is in no doubt that they can beat Kilkenny in Innovate Wexford Park.

“I know the championship is different. Kilkenny will come to Innovate Wexford Park with all guns blazing. It will be an unreal experience but one we will be ready for,” O'Keeffe told the Wexford People.

“This will be a formidable challenge for us. We are under no illusions, as the Kilkenny team of old is still there. Kilkenny never go away. They may be team building to some extent but given their record they are always a formidable force.”