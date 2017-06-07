O'Rourke braced for 'big challenge' 07 June 2017





Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

By John P. Graham

Malachy O’Rourke is well aware of the challenge facing his Monaghan side on Sunday and of the history of this derby fixture against Cavan.

Local bragging rights will be at stake when the Farney and Breffni counties clash in Kingspan Breffni Park – not to mention an Ulster SFC semi-final date with Down.

“To say that we face a big challenge on Sunday would not be overstating it in any way,” O'Rourke remarked.

“This is a local derby but even more so it’s an away game for us and there is danger in that, because when we were at home against Cavan in the league it finished and 0-7 each.

“There is nothing really between these sides any time they meet and the fact that we have one game behind us in the championship is not of any great significance because Cavan have had about 10 weeks of preparation for this match.

“They will have been studying us and preparing their game plans and that can be a major plus for them so I expect it to be a very, very tight contest on Sunday.”