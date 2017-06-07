Ticket allocation branded a 'shambles and disgrace' 07 June 2017





Innovate Wexford Park before the All-Ireland SHC Qualifier Round 1 clash between Wexford and Offaly.

Wexford GAA's handling of the way tickets were sold for Saturday's Leinster SHC semi-final has been heavily criticised by the county's supporters.

Furious supporters have lambasted the county board's decision not to allocate tickets to clubs for the eagerly awaited clash at Innovate Wexford Park.

This meant that anyone wanting tickets had to stand in queues for hours in order to get tickets, but given the interest in the game, there was many left disappointed.

Long serving Wexford supporter Jim Nolan and father to well-known horse trainer Paul was unable to get any stand tickets and was told there were only terrace tickets available.

“I was offered a terrace ticket but I would not be able to stand in a crowd like that at my age. This is a shambles and a disgrace,” stated Nolan.

The long queues outside Innovate Wexford Park also caused anger amongst local residents who were met with traffic chaos last Wednesday morning when the tickets went on sale.

A crowd in excess of 18,000 is set to descend on the venue this weekend and traffic plans have been put in place to cope with the large numbers.