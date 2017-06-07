Forker: we'll just keep going 07 June 2017





Despite last Sunday's bitterly disappointing defeat to Down, belief is not an issue for Armagh, according to Aidan Forker.

Speaking to The Irish News, the long-serving player lamented the fact that the competitiveness of their training wasn't reflected in their performance against the Mourne County.

He hopes they can get back on track when they take on Fermanagh in the first round of the Qualifiers on June 25.

“We could have won, we should have won…. You’re saying that all the time with Armagh,” Forker remarked.

“We know what we have, we’re a sleeping giant in my opinion and we have serious quality but unfortunately it just hasn’t come together yet.

“I think there’s a belief there that it will and that it will come together at the right time. It’s okay going into the Qualifiers and beating a team you’re expected to beat, but we need to produce it in one of these nip-and-tuck games.

“If we can get that win we’ll get that confidence and we know what we can do.

“Then we’ll get that bit of belief that perhaps we’re lacking, but it doesn’t feel like that within the squad. Everybody knows what we’re capable of and the training is very competitive, we’ll just keep going.”