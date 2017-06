McNabb ruled out for Red Hands 07 June 2017





Tyrone defender Ronan McNabb is set to miss Sunday week's Ulster SFC semi-final clash with Donegal.

The Irish Daily Star reports that McNabb will be sidelined for four to six weeks after sustaining an ankle injury on club duty with Dromore last Sunday.

McNabb featured as a substitute in the last eight win over Derry having missed most of the Red Hands' league campaign due to a hip operation.