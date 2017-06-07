McManus primed for Cavan challenge 07 June 2017





Monaghan's Conor McManus scores a goal past Fermanagh goalkeeper Thomas Treacy.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

by Daragh Small

Twice All Star Monaghan forward Conor McManus says the depth in the Monaghan panel continues to grow as they gear up for a clash with Cavan.

Monaghan beat Fermanagh in the opening round of the Ulster championship and on Sunday they travel to Kingspan Breffni Park where they face Cavan in the quarter-finals.

The 29-year-old Clontibret clubman has been the main man for Monaghan in recent years and won All Stars in 2013 and 2015.

And he says that backed by some young up and coming talent in the current squad the competition has grown and they are looking forward to a massive game against Cavan.

“Cavan are strong all over. We played them in the league in Castleblaney and it finished level that day. We were lucky to get out of it with a draw and we will have to be on the top of our game to get by them,” said McManus.

“It’s crucial that we beat Fermanagh because if you don’t win it you are out of the Ulster championship. Other than that I don’t really see it being much of an advantage.

“It’s just an extra game that we had to play to get into the first round of the Ulster championship proper. But games are always good. The more games you can get in the better.

“There has been quite a bit of competition over the years in the Monaghan panel ever since I came into it. You have young lads coming in every year.

“You are always hoping that a couple of them will step up to the mark the same as every other year. That’s the same in every other team.

“The lads that were in the full forward line the last day, both of them played championship football last year for Monaghan, so they have been around. It’s good to see that they are in making their mark there.”

Monaghan won the Ulster championship two years ago when they beat Donegal in the decider but last year that result reversed in the provincial semi-finals.

They have consistently performed in the All-Ireland series but were shocked by Longford in Round 2 of the qualifiers last year – McManus says things can change in 2017.

“It’s up to us to try and figure that out. We have got what we deserved in the last number of years in terms of the All-Ireland series. It’s up to us to see if we can do anything different this year. But we are not looking past Cavan,” said McManus.

“We are playing in first round of the Ulster championship now and we will do our very best to win it. We are not looking at anything else after that.”