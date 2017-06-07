No room for error says Bonnar 07 June 2017





Carlow manager Colm Bonnar.

©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine. Carlow manager Colm Bonnar.©INPHO/Presseye/John McIlwaine.

Carlow manager Colm Bonnar is adamant that there is no room for error against Antrim in Saturday's Christy Ring Cup final at Croke Park.

The sides meet for the fourth time this year and although Antrim have won the previous three encounters, there has cumulatively been as little as four points between the sides.

There has been little between the sides in each game and Bonnar believes that this weekend's decider will follow the same vein.

And thus the Tipperary native feels that there can be no room for mistakes when the sides meet for their latest encounter.

“Antrim have really got themselves organised this year,” Bonnar told the Carlow Nationalist. “They have been a team we have not been able top turn over. We had them in Carlow twice and up in Newry in the league final. We couldn't get the better of them. We matched them on several occasions but couldn't get over the line.”

He added: “We are coming into the game having got a lot of work done. When the draw was made there was always a chance we would be meeting Antrim again.

“When the first round was played in Netwatch Cullen Park we played very well, dominated at times but didn't put it on the scoreboard. It is a case of where we have been very, very close.”