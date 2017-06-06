Proposed 12-week ban for Connolly 06 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly speaks to linesman Ciaran Brannigan.

©INPHO/James Crombie Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly speaks to linesman Ciaran Brannigan.©INPHO/James Crombie

Diarmuid Connolly has received a proposed 12-week ban from the CCCC after the altercation with linesman Ciaran Branagan in Dublin's Leinster SFC clash with Carlow on Saturday evening.

After a line ball was called for in Portlaoise, the St. Vincents clubman proceeded to push the sideline official. The incident in question can be seen below:

If the ban is upheld, Connolly could be out of action until a potential All-Ireland semi-final.