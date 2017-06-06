For peat's sake 06 June 2017





O'Connor Park, Tullamore, the home of Offaly GAA.

©INPHO/James Crombie. O'Connor Park, Tullamore, the home of Offaly GAA.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Offaly GAA’s home turf has a new name.

From today, the stadium in Tullamore will be renamed Bord na Móna O’Connor Park.

Bord na Móna and Offaly GAA have announced a ten-year partnership naming agreement for the ground, which was opened in 1934, redeveloped in 2006 and has a capacity of 20,000. Bord na Móna O’Connor Park is owned by Tullamore GAA club but in 2002 was leased by Offaly County Board for 35 years.

According to Bord na Móna CEO Mike Quinn: “Bord na Móna O’Connor Park is the latest initiative by Bord na Móna to further cement our links with the people of Offaly and Offaly GAA. We have a long and distinguished history in delivering for these communities down through the years and we will continue to do so into the future.”

Offaly County Board Chairman Tommy Byrne added; “This is a very natural fit for both organisations. Everybody across the county knows the value Bord na Móna has brought to the people of Offaly down through the years. This naming agreement demonstrates real confidence by them in the entire Offaly GAA structure and we are delighted to have them come on board with us in what is a very positive step for all concerned.”