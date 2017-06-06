SF Qualifier dates, venues, times confirmed 06 June 2017





The new Tony McGovern 1,950 seater stand was full for the Connacht SFC quarter-final clash between London and Leitrim at McGovern Park, Ruislip.

The dates, venues and times for the first round of senior football Qualifiers have been revealed.

The Round 1A Qualifiers will take place on Saturday, June 17th, with Waterford, Louth, Wicklow and Sligo all at home against Derry, Longford, Laois and Wicklow respectively.

The Round 1B Qualifiers have been scheduled for the weekend of June 24th/25th, with Limerick hosting Wexford on the Saturday and three more games set for the Sunday.

Strangely, two of the games will take place on Sunday evening / night - Westmeath/Offaly v Cavan/Monaghan and Armagh V Fermanagh. Carlow have a 1pm throw-in against London at Ruislip.

Saturday 17 June

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 1A

Waterford v Derry, Fraher Field, 3pm

Louth v Longford, Gaelic Grounds, 5pm

Wicklow v Laois, Aughrim, 5pm

Sligo v Antrim, Markievicz Park, 5pm



Saturday 24 June

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 1B

Limerick v Wexford, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm

Sunday 25 June

All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 1B

Westmeath/Offaly v Cavan/Monaghan, Mullingar/Tullamore, 6.30pm

Armagh v Fermanagh, Athletic Grounds, 6.30pm

London v Carlow, Ruislip, 1pm