SF Qualifier dates, venues, times confirmed
06 June 2017
The new Tony McGovern 1,950 seater stand was full for the Connacht SFC quarter-final clash between London and Leitrim at McGovern Park, Ruislip.
©INPHO/Garry McManus.
The dates, venues and times for the first round of senior football Qualifiers have been revealed.
The Round 1A Qualifiers will take place on Saturday, June 17th, with Waterford, Louth, Wicklow and Sligo all at home against Derry, Longford, Laois and Wicklow respectively.
The Round 1B Qualifiers have been scheduled for the weekend of June 24th/25th, with Limerick hosting Wexford on the Saturday and three more games set for the Sunday.
Strangely, two of the games will take place on Sunday evening / night - Westmeath/Offaly v Cavan/Monaghan and Armagh V Fermanagh. Carlow have a 1pm throw-in against London at Ruislip.
Saturday 17 June
All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 1A
Waterford v Derry, Fraher Field, 3pm
Louth v Longford, Gaelic Grounds, 5pm
Wicklow v Laois, Aughrim, 5pm
Sligo v Antrim, Markievicz Park, 5pm
Saturday 24 June
All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 1B
Limerick v Wexford, Gaelic Grounds, 3pm
Sunday 25 June
All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 1B
Westmeath/Offaly v Cavan/Monaghan, Mullingar/Tullamore, 6.30pm
Armagh v Fermanagh, Athletic Grounds, 6.30pm
London v Carlow, Ruislip, 1pm