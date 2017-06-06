Monaghan 'favourites for a reason', says Clarke 06 June 2017





Cavan captain Killian Clarke says that Monaghan’s favourites tag is justified ahead of Sunday’s crunch Ulster SFC quarter-final between the two counties.

Speaking at Cavan’s media evening ahead of the derby at Kingspan Breffni Park, the Shercock man accepts that their neighbours performed better throughout the National League - although the two sides drew when they met in Castleblayney in round two - and feels that home advantage won’t be all that big a factor this weekend.

“Being underdogs always suited us throughout the years. We probably prided ourselves on our U21 success under the underdog status with most people writing us off before we went in,” said Clarke.

“I don’t think there was too much of an underdogs’ status going into the third year but there was a few good Tyrone teams coming through.

“It won’t really affect us. They’re favourites for a reason because they’ve been the better team throughout the year and I don’t think home advantage makes that much of a difference. The Monaghan crowd will travel very well and they’re not a million miles away, so it should be a great atmosphere in Kingspan Breffni Park and hopefully we can come out the right side of it.”

The Breffni skipper was in attendance in Clones last month for the Farney men’s nine-point win over Fermanagh and feels that they've learned one or two things from the game.

“I was at the game and I was very impressed with them,” he stated. “It was close in the first-half but in the second-half they put on the pressure and started turning over Fermanagh and they couldn’t cope with them.

“(Owen) Duffy that came on and (Conor) McManus too showed his worth. It was interesting too to see the way that they set-up, so hopefully we can learn a little bit from that and take it into the game next weekend.”

As for Cavan's own exploits, the versatile defender added: “Defensively we’ve probably been pretty good throughout the league. I thought we’d been disrupting teams but getting forward we were probably giving the ball away too cheaply, kicking too many wides and kicking too many balls short, and any good team these days are going to punish you for that.

“It’s something we’ve been working on and we feel that we’re constantly improving. We’re after a few good weeks in training now so hopefully we’ll come out on the right end against Monaghan."