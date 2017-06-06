Toher's dual ambition 06 June 2017





James Toher would like to try his hand at playing both championship hurling and football with Meath.

The Trim clubman captained the Royals to last year's Christy Ring Cup but missed this year's hurling championship after being dropped from the panel for missing the Division 2B league final against Wicklow.

He made his senior football championship debut against Louth on Sunday, grabbing five points as Andy McEntee's men eased past their neighbours.

“It was possible, I’ll just put it to you like that, to play the two. It would have been very hard but it was definitely possible. But it was taken out of my hands," he told The Irish Daily Star.

"If I get the chance, I 100% will [play both]. I know that some boys try it for a year or two and say it’s too difficult, and it is quite hard, but it’s just about being cute with your training and your skills. The fitness levels will transfer across - if you're fit in one you'll be fit in the other."