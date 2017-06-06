Cats should be hurting - Delaney 06 June 2017





Wexford's Damien Reck and Liam Blanchfield of Kilkenny.

JJ Delaney says Kilkenny should be hurting after their national league quarter-final defeat to Wexford.

The Model County recorded a historic 2-18 to 0-19 victory over the Cats in Nowlan Park on April 2nd and have enjoyed bragging rights over their neighbours ever since. Black & Amber legend Delaney believes the memory of that loss should sting the Noresiders into action when the teams meet again on Saturday for a place in the Leinster final:

“Even things like Kilkenny got a sideline and the Wexford lad pushes him over the line, that’s a mentality thing, that’s not a normal league game," the nine-times All-Ireland winner told The Irish Daily Mirror.

That is ‘I am here to set down a marker.’ That is bullying and intimidation and they brought that to the table.

“And you have to be focused for a few weeks before that. You can’t just switch it on ten minutes into the game, flick a switch, because they are up for it and we are not.

“They should be hurting, those players, and the character they have in that dressing-room, there will be a reaction to it. Whether the reaction will be good enough or not remains to be seen and that is the enthralling thing about it.”