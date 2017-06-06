Watch: Mayo looks beautiful as O'Shea, Keegan and Boyle do their bit 06 June 2017





Mayo's Lee Keegan celebrates scoring a goal against Dublin.

Mayo Gaelic footballers Aidan O’Shea, Lee Keegan and Colm Boyle feature in a new tourism video released online this week.

The video follows the players as they embark on a road trip along the Wild Atlantic Way in Mayo. It is the second production in the ‘Wild Mayo’ series of five tourism films, commissioned by Mayo.ie. In the film, the three men revisit Belmullet, the location of a memorable training camp as part of the Mayo senior football team. They discuss their past experiences and visit some old familiar faces along the way.

Repaying the hospitality of the local community, Aidan, Lee and Colm take to the seas as they return to help local fishermen on the Atlantic Ocean. With lobster in hand they arrive back to shore and cook their catch for those same fishermen; as a form of gratitude for the welcome they received all those years ago. “When we approached the guys to feature in the video, Belmullet was the place which jumped to their minds immediately,” explained Robert Coyne of Mayo.ie. “There is real community spirit in the area and that evidently resonated with Aidan, Lee and Colm. We knew the locals had to be involved in some way to capture what Belmullet and the north Mayo coastline means to the players.”

Behind the scenes creative video agency Cut Media made the film for Mayo.ie. The Glasgow company has produced viral content in the past and has worked in locations across the world. Discussing the video Scott Marshall of Cut Media commented “It was amazing to witness the pride the local people showed to Aidan, Lee and Colm on our visit, and their passion for County Mayo itself. I can safely say the welcome we received is pretty unique to Mayo and this part of the world. That definitely comes through in the film.”

Mayo.ie has commissioned the film series to highlight the variety of experiences available to holidaymakers in County Mayo. Tourism is a growing sector in the county and Mayo consistently ranks highly in national visitor statistics. The first video in the Wild Mayo series told the story of Francois Colussi, who moved to Mayo from France ten years ago to pursue his kitesurfing passion. That film has since reached over 147,000 views on YouTube.

To view the current film see MayoDotIE on YouTube.

See the video below: