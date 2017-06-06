Mooney bemused by Orchard favouritism 06 June 2017





Caolan Mooney can't understand why Armagh were favourites to get the better of Down.

The Mourne County overcame a tepid Orchard challenge in Newry on Sunday and the former AFL player - who had a terrific match at wing back - reckons it was no major surprise that the hosts prevailed:

“There’s a few of us who have had to wait for a first Ulster win,” the Rostrevor ace told The Irish News. “Coming into the game, everyone was saying the sky was the limit for this Armagh team.

“They were in the same sort of boat as us – we went from Division One to Division Two, they went from Division Three to Division Two and then back down so I didn’t understand where the comparison was that they had the upper hand because we were playing at the higher level.

“I know league form doesn’t mean much but we went in with the underdog tag and just pushed them on the back foot from the outset. Even when those goals went in in the first half, we were still on top in defence. It was just a high ball in and it fell their way, but we pushed on and kept scoring.

“We knew in the second half, with the breeze, if we broke out at speed they weren’t going to live with us.”