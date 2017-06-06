Brolly weighs in on Connolly debate 06 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Branagan after he exchanged words during the second half Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Branagan after he exchanged words during the second half

RTE pundit Joe Brolly has taken to Twitter today to discuss what he describes as “fascinating and factual issues” arising from the incident involving Diarmuid Connolly in last Saturday’s Leinster SFC quarter-final between Dublin and Carlow.

The controversial Dublin forward looks to be in hot water after an apparent push on linesman Ciarán Brannigan in the second-half of the game at Portlaoise, where officials took no action against the St Vincent’s clubman.

The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are expected to meet tonight to review footage from incident and while Brolly’s fellow pundit Pat Spillane feels that a 12-week ban in now inevitable for Connolly, the Derry barrister feels differently.

See Joe's tweets below:

Fascinating legal & factual issues arising from Diarmuid Connolly's case, overlooked by Pat Spillane in his stampede to have him banned — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) June 6, 2017

As a starting point, 2 highly experienced officials (ref & linesman), fully aware of exactly what occurred, & of the rules, take no action. — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) June 6, 2017

Officials have a margin of discretion. Can only have decided the touch warranted no action. CCCC cannot usurp the officials' role. — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) June 6, 2017

CCCC can only act if officials confirm they didn't adjudicate on the incident. Meaning of adjudicate crucial. Officials can't say unaware1/2 — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) June 6, 2017

CCCC can only act if officials confirm they didn't adjudicate on the incident. Meaning of adjudicate crucial. Officials can't say unaware1/2 — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) June 6, 2017

If they are fully aware of the incident and choose not to act that is an adjudication, within their discretion. CCCC cannot manipulate that — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) June 6, 2017