Brolly weighs in on Connolly debate
06 June 2017
Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly walks away from linesman Ciaran Branagan after he exchanged words during the second half
RTE pundit Joe Brolly has taken to Twitter today to discuss what he describes as “fascinating and factual issues” arising from the incident involving Diarmuid Connolly in last Saturday’s Leinster SFC quarter-final between Dublin and Carlow.
The controversial Dublin forward looks to be in hot water after an apparent push on linesman Ciarán Brannigan in the second-half of the game at Portlaoise, where officials took no action against the St Vincent’s clubman.
The GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) are expected to meet tonight to review footage from incident and while Brolly’s fellow pundit Pat Spillane feels that a 12-week ban in now inevitable for Connolly, the Derry barrister feels differently.
See Joe's tweets below: